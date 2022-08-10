Aamir Khan bows down respectfully to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, responds to trolls with humility

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aamir Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha, say the name and Aamir Khan would be staggered and begin drumming his foot on the floor. The actor who returns to the big screen after four years is in an 'overdrive' at the moment. He is anxious about his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and he has all the reasons to be. Firstly, it's a remake of a Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which won six Academy Awards and is touted as one of the best films of all time. Secondly, it took him over 14 years to finally bring it to the screen. The duration itself is pressing and to top it, 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' has been trending on social media high time.

What is he doing about that trend? Not agonising at the face and definitely not in a bashing spirit. Instead, he's accepting it with humility. However, he wants people to look at the film beyond him. "If I have hurt anybody with any actions of mine, I'm sad about it. I don't want to hurt anyone. I think if some people don't want to watch my film, I will respect that," he said with a low bow as the 57-year-old actor addressed the media in the National Capital for an event celebrating 25 years of PVR Cinemas.

"But I would like as many people as possible to watch the film. We have put in a lot of hardwork. Filmmaking is a team effort. There are so many people associated with it. It's not just me," the actor added.

Contrariety to the title of Mr Perfectionist, Aamir is currently struggling with pre-release jitters. This will be his first release in four years after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan (2018). He shared that he and director Advait Chandan are recklessly waiting for the film to release.

"I am very nervous right now. It's been 48 hours and I have not slept. I am not joking, I am not able to sleep. My brain is in overdrive, so I read books or play chess online. I will be able to sleep only after August 11," he expressed adding he will peacefully rest once the film hits the theaters and will wake up only to find the audience's verdict.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are also a part of the film.

It will have its theatrical release this Thursday, the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

