India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma reviews Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma reviews Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to treat the fans with another stellar performance in his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Ahead of the release of the film on August 11, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma watched the Bollywood movie and was all praise for the actor. He met Aamir Khan and shared his experience of watching Laal Singh Chaddha. He described the film as 'touching'.

Wishing his best for the movie, Rajat Sharma shared a video on social media in which he can be seen interacting with Aamir Khan and talking about Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "Delighted to watch Laal Singh Chaddha at home with Aamir. A Touching movie. Thank you Aamir."

For the unversed, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August. The film will have a box office clash with "Raksha Bandhan", headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan in Aap In Adalat

Aamir Khan has been in the industry for over three decades and gave some exceptional performances in films like 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal among others. While his professional life and career graph are an inspiration, Aamir is also someone to look up to when it comes to being a kind human. His work toward the betterment of society is praiseworthy. His shows such as Satyameva Jayate and Rubaru Roshni has touched millions of hearts. Also, his organization, Paani Foundation works for villages affected by drought. Aamir has changed the lives of many through his social work.

Even though his life has many highlights, there are also a few controversies that had surrounded him time and again. In 2016 when Aamir made an appearance on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, he spilled the beans about his personal and professional life.

Watch the full Aap Ki Adalat Episode here-

Latest Bollywood News