Kerala local body election results 2025: Over 73 pc turnout sets stage for 'power shifts' across 1,199 bodies

Kerala's 2025 local body elections shattered records with the highest voter turnout since 1995, as declared by State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan. Over 2.1 crore voters participated, achieving an overall 73.69 per cent polling rate across two phases- 70.91 per cent in Phase One (Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam on December 9) and 76.08 per cent in Phase Two (Thrissur to Kasaragod on December 12). Though both phases dipped slightly from 2020 averages (73.82 per cent and 77.9 per cent), Shahjahan praised the peaceful process, with only 1.37 per cent EVM replacements needed. Conducted under strict green protocols and model code, the polls covered 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and 6 corporations.

Counting to kick off on Dec 13: High-stakes battle at 244 centres

Vote counting will begin at 8:00 am on Saturday (December 13) across 244 centres and 14 collectorates, starting with postal ballots. EVM control units emerge from strong rooms under tight security, with booth-level trends uploaded live to the SEC portal. Early gram panchayat and municipal results expected by mid-morning; full tallies, including district panchayats, by 2:00 pm. Panchayat counts occur at block levels, municipalities and corporations at dedicated sites. Oath-taking follows swiftly: panchayat/municipal members at 10:00 am on December 21, corporation councillors at 11:00 am.

Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.

District highlights: Wayanad tops, Thrissur corps dives

Turnout varied sharply, fueling pre-result buzz-

Phase two peaks : Wayanad (78.3 per cent), Malappuram (77.43 per cent), Kozhikode (77.26 per cent).

Sharpest declines : Thrissur (72.46 per cent vs higher 2020), Kasaragod (74.86 per cent).

Urban slump: Thrissur Corporation plunged from 71.88 per cent to 62.45 per cent.

SEC mandates immediate removal of campaign banners, with costs recoverable from violators.

Political narratives clash: LDF eyes cadre edge, UDF blames governance, BJP claims gains

Fronts spin the dip differently amid 2026 Assembly poll shadow-

LDF (CPI-M): Insists mobilised cadres offset lower turnout, historically favouring Left; cautious over Rahul Mamkootathil controversy.

UDF (Congress): Points to governance failures and lingering Sabarimala resentment suppressing traditional voters.

BJP: Attributes fatigue to "ruling-opposition collusion," asserts hidden gains from aggressive campaign.

Analysts see uniform decline signaling statewide mood shift.

Beyond local power: 2026 Assembly barometer looms

Results will decide control of 1,199 bodies, but ripple nationally as Kerala's political weather vane. Stakes amplify with Assembly elections in April/May 2026- outcomes could reshape alliances, expose voter fatigue, and preview state trends in India's polarised landscape.