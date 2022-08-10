Salman Khan goes shirtless to show off his six-pack in Instagram thirst trap, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Salman Khan goes shirtless: Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has a reputation to live up to. After all, he is the one to make fans go crazy whenever he lifts his shirt up. But it's a daunting task. The actor has to make sure to be his fittest self to get the same response from the audience as he got a quarter century ago. And Salman leaves no stone unturned for the same. He sweats hard in the gym and then treats his fans to Instagram thirst traps they can't get over with.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent the Internet into a meltdown as he flaunted his six-pack abs. The 56 years old actor dropped another shirtless picture on social media which is currently gathering all the eyeballs. Taking to Instagram, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor shared the post, which he captioned, "Being Strong." In the picture, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor could be seen with an angry look, flaunting his ripped body and chiselled chest and his most famous six-pack abs inside of a gym. also, you can't miss that earning he's wearing. Soon after he shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Salman Khan's shirtless photo:

Well, not just Instagram, but Salman is all set to swoon his fans with his upcoming slate of films. He will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde, Zaheer Iqbal and Venkatesh Daggubati. Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is also rumoured to be a part of the project.

Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was roped in for the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, Salman will be having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film 'Pathaan', which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Well, seems like Bhai fans are in for a treat both on Instagram and theaters.

