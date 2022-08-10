VIRAL VIDEO: As Samantha's Oo Antava played at Florida cricket stadium, excited desis jumped at once

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Samantha Oo Antava played at Florida cricket stadium

VIRAL VIDEO: Samantha's Oo Antava is a craze that has floored the audience. Every time it's played you can help but jump to the peppy beats of the song. It's been almost eight months since Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' created waves, yet it continues to be a fan favourite. Desis were in for a surprise when the song was played at a cricket stadium in Florida. What they did next was very much expected. At once, they erupted in cheers and showed off their dance moves to the song.

This song broke multiple records worldwide as it launched and everyone was left awestruck seeing The Family Man's Raji in such a hot sensual avatar and clearly, it is still the same rage as it was months ago. Recent viral videos shared by fans feature the attendees of India vs. West Indies fifth T20I match in Florida. They can be seen grooving to the Telugu track. Watch the videos here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first special song 'Oo Antava Mama' has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to sign the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song will turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention 'Oo antava' has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

"I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect 'Oo antava' to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress stated, "Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for 'Oo Antava' now."

As per recent consecutive reports by Ormax, the stunning and talented actress has topped the last 3 featuring the Most Popular Female Star across India, proving that not only does she have an enigmatic charm but also an unparalleled fandom nationwide.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen in big ticket projects like 'Shaakuntalam', 'Yashoda', 'Kushi' and 'Citadel' along with other unannounced projects.

