BTS' JHope shares video of driving in rains; netizens show how Seoul's roads turn into rivers after downpour

J-Hope has given a glimpse of heavy rainfalls in South Korea. The K-pop star was seemingly driving when it started to rain heavily in the region. The Korean pop star had taken to his Instagram account to post a short video as he and his team drove through busy roads amidst the downpour. While J-Hope's face is not visible, one can see the rapid blades of the car moving to and fro to adjust to the rainfall.

Not just J-Hope, but several social media users posted scary videos of Seol drowned in water. As heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district turned into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. Several scary videos have been shared online. Take a look:

Commuters were slowly returning to work Tuesday morning after emergency crews worked overnight to clean up much of the mess. At least seven people were killed and six others were missing. But there were concerns about further damage as torrential rain was forecast for the second day in a row.

While most of the Seoul metropolitan area's subway services were back to normal operations, around 80 roads and dozens of riverside parking lots remained closed due to safety concerns.

The rain began Monday morning and intensified through the evening hours. Nearly 800 buildings in Seoul and nearby cities were damaged while more than 400 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The country's weather agency maintained a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and nearby regions on Tuesday and said the precipitation may reach 5 to 10 centimeters an hour in some areas.

More than 42 centimeters of rain were measured in Seoul's hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to 9 AM Tuesday. The per-hour precipitation in that area exceeded 14 centimeters at one point Monday night, which was the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942.

-- with PTI inputs

