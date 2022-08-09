Jungkook misses BTS members, wonders what they're doing; K-pop star also dances to Suga's song | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTSQTSARCHIVE BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook is the latest one to come up with his vlog. Before him, Jimin, J-Hope, V and RM had shared about their days after the Korean superband announced a hiatus. In his vlog, Jungkook gives ARMY some cherishable moments. He talks about BTS members, dances to Suga's That That and of course his song My You. Not to forget, that there's also a lot of food talk in the latest BTS video.

Jungkook's song My You

Once again Jungkook declared how much he loves his fans and what they mean to him. In his vlog, he speaks about My You sharing that the song is dedicated to his fans and why he wrote it. He said that ARMY is the reason why the band exists. Jungkook also shows that he pays attention to what his fans are saying about him. The K-pop star recalled how the Internet went into a tizzy after he changed his Instagram feed layout/

Jungkook dances to Suga's That That

Jungkook never misses a chance to show his love for his band members too. On multiple occasions, he has shown how supportive he is of BTS. This time too, he showered love on Suga's That That as he danced to Min Yoongi's song with PSY.

Jungkook misses BTS bandmates

Talking about his love for BTS and the septet, Jungkook misses them terribly and there were moments when he couldn't help but talk about them. In a segment, when he's roasting marshmallows, he remembers each one of them saying, “I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life. I miss you guys”

Before Jungkook's vlog ended, he wrote 'BTS ARMY Forever' on the sand.

Watch Jungkook's vlog here:

BTS' hiatus and return

On June 14, the seven group members comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V announced that they are going on a hiatus to pursue solo work. Jungkook too set out on a new journey and most recently released 'Left and Right', a collaborative single between the BTS member and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

The septet will be returning for their reality web series, Run BTS.

Latest Entertainment News