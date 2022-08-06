VIRAL VIDEO: German girls dancing to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi breaks the Internet, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM German girls dancing to Alia Bhatt song

VIRAL VIDEO: Art transcends borders and has no language. We all must have heard this a zillion times, but videos like these are an affirmation of the same. Of late, a video of two German girls dancing to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi has taken the Internet by storm. In the viral video, the two women are seen performing some hard steps in absolute coordination. They are seen wearing loose trousers and jeans with a cap on their heads.

The video has won the hearts of many. Complimenting the two dancers, a user wrote, "I cannot imagine anyone doing better than this on Patakha Guddi." "I wonder if they even know the song," said another one. Many also wondered if Alia, who features in the song from the film Highway has actually seen the video. "Alia Bhatt you need to see this." "Alia your song has reached Germany." "Can Alia do this herself?" read several comments on the post.

Watch the video here:

Patakha Guddi is written by Irshad Kamil and sung by the Nooran sisters from Punjab, it is picturised on Alia. The Imtiaz Ali directorial featured actor Randeep Hooda in the male lead opposite Alia. Highway featured the off-beat pair of Alia Bhatt and Randeep. This however did not stop the film from making an impact on the audience. Mostly shot in the scenic locales of northern India, it presented Hooda as a goon who kidnaps the protagonist, and he breezed through his role. A classic example of Stockholm Syndrome, the film gathered much critical acclaim following its release in February 2014.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been in news for multiple reasons lately. On the work front, the actress' film Darlings with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah had its digital premiere on Friday. For Darlings, Alia also doubled up as a producer. She also has a couple of projects to look forward to. She has Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone also featuring Gal Gadot.

Talking about her personal life, the actress is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The two got married earlier this year.

