Delhi Rains: It stopped raining before chai-pakoda break? Condom brands' cheeky post sums up emotions

Delhi Rains: A light downpour days after the stringent humid weather was a delight for many in the Delhi NCR region. But before they could get their hands on a steaming plate of pakora with a cup of kadak chai, it stopped raining. Yes, disappointment prevailed in no time, but this condom brand is not feeling sorry about the situation. In fact, they have a rather quirky take on it.

Sharing a post on Instagram, condom brand Durex wrote, "Sorry not sorry.. #DelhiRains #DelhiRain #Delhi #Durex #DurexIndia." The post has a message which reads, "We're not sorry if we delayed your chai pakora plans and now it stopped raining."

Moderate rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the humid temperature. Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Burari, GTB Nagar, East of Kailash, Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Hills. The weather office has predicted light to moderate intensity intermittent rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Manesar Gurugram) Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur over two hours," IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) tweeted around 10.50 am.

The minimum temperature settled at one notch above the normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius in the capital. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 92 per cent, the weather office said.

On Thursday, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains while the MeT office has predicted more rains for the next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh.

The weather office said the city received 0.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

