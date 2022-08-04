Government employee asks for 3-days off in leave application to bring upset wife home; letter goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.

A Government employee in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur came up with a special request in his leave application which has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing. The man identified as Shamshad Ahmed, sought a three-day off as he wanted to convince his wife and bring her back home. He mentioned about his concern in the leave application that he submitted to his senior officials. Now his letter is being circulated on social media platforms.

According to an India Today report, Shamshad who is currently posted at Prem Nagar Block Education Office wrote a letter to Block Education Officer (BDO) explaining details that why he needed a leave. The subject of the application read, “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. As per the viral letter, Shamshad's wife went to his maternal home with their daughter after they had an argument.

"There was some dispute between me and my wife. The wife has gone to her parents house with my elder daughter and her two children. This has hurt me mentally. I need to go the village to bring her back." he stated in the leave application.

Reportedly, BDO has given the nod to the leave application.

