Body cams, facial recognition, drones: How Delhi Police is geared up for CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0

New Delhi:

Facial recognition systems, body cameras, CCTV surveillance, drones and rooftop spotters are among the stringent measures deployed by Delhi Police as the national capital braces for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to gather for the fresh stir, with security tightened across sensitive locations, borders and key roads.

Police personnel have been instructed to exercise restraint and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

According to ANI, multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and additional CCTV cameras are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi to identify and monitor potential trouble spots. Numerous CCTV cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar, while drones are being used to monitor the security situation near the roundabout close to Hotel Le Méridien. Rooftop spotters are also expected to assist security personnel in keeping watch over the area.

Bodycams for police

Delhi Police personnel deployed for the protest have been equipped with body cameras mounted on their uniforms. The cameras are designed to function even in low-light conditions and are intended to record interactions between police personnel and protesters.

Explaining the purpose of the devices, a police personnel told ANI the cameras would help protect both officers and members of the public by recording incidents and providing evidence in cases involving allegations of misconduct.

"These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything," the personnel said.

Delhi Police Head Constable Dharmendra also said the body cameras had been installed to record evidence of alleged misbehaviour by protesters towards police personnel.

Police teams have reportedly been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with demonstrators amid concerns over attempts to record and circulate videos portraying officers in a negative light.

Delhi becomes fortress, over 35,000 personnel deployed

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, according to the information provided on the security arrangements. Police expect around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the capital on Saturday. Senior officers have directed personnel to exercise maximum restraint, remain professional and avoid reacting to provocative acts.

The police have made it clear that no unauthorised gathering will be allowed. Personnel have been instructed to detain those attempting to participate in the demonstration, irrespective of where they assemble, and shift them to designated detention centres.

The six designated centres are Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal. Additional women personnel have also been called in from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the October 10 protest.

Police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have reportedly been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons.

Border checks tightened, drones used to prevent unauthorised gatherings

South District DCP Anant Mittal said security checks at Delhi's borders had been significantly intensified to intercept members of organisations that had called for participation in the protest.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the authorities, adding that drones and CCTV cameras were being used to prevent unauthorised gatherings and incidents in the city.

"We are continuously making announcements regarding the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and we are also conducting surveillance using drones," he said.

Why is CJP protesting in Delhi?

The proposed demonstration is aimed at seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and opposing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing concerns over law and order, inadequate notice and alleged non-compliance with directions issued during an earlier demonstration.

Despite the denial, CJP has called for a large mobilisation at Jantar Mantar. Announcing the planned demonstration in an Instagram post, the party said, "10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We're coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected..."

Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the demonstration, adding to the security challenge for the police.

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