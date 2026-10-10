Ahead of US midterms, Trump turns to Russian diesel to ease crisis; Zelenskyy calls it 'investment in war'

President Donald Trump has announced that Russia has agreed to supply diesel immediately to the United States (US), as his administration aims to lower the increasing oil crisis before the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump also held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as he eased sanctions on Moscow, and said Russia has agreed supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel to "American and Global marketplace".

Additionally, the Russians would also provide 500,000 tonnes of diesel in November, followed by 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter, he said in a post on Truth Social.

The Republican leader underlined that keeping prices lower for the Americans, especially the farmers, ranchers and truckers, is his "greatest priority", describing his announcement as "very big and important". He, however, reiterated that the US will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

"Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!" Trump said.

'An investment in a war'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been often critical of countries procuring Russian oil and accusing them of financing Moscow's conflict against Kyiv, has criticised Trump's move and described is "an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged".

In a long post on X, Zelenskyy said a "real de-escalation" is needed, adding his country is counting on US' fair support. He noted Ukraine has taken symmetrical de-escalatory steps, adding the US is aware of it.

"Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure," he said. "This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise."

He said the Europeans had also recently lifted sanctions on Russian oligarchs after which strikes on Ukraine had only increased, killing dozens and wounding many others. By striking Ukrainian cities, Russia is compensating for its inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield, he claimed.

"This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war. That is why Putin is relying on terror," he said. "That is why he is relying on attempts to strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war."

"Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world," he added.

ALSO READ:

'Most comprehensive': Ukraine backs India's proposal as Putin praises PM Modi's peace efforts