Ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police detains people with 'criminal records'

The Delhi Police has detained people with 'criminal records' across all 15 districts of the national capital in view of the protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said sources on Saturday.

Accordingly, 30 to 40 people with 'criminal records' have been detained from each district and the police are also keeping an eye on movements of certain people who are planning to participate in the protest. The police have also increased the surveillance outside the residence of such people, the sources said.

The security has been massively tightened across the capital, with security forces mobilising around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Over 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are also assisting the Delhi Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in the national capital.

The agencies have divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones to monitor the situation.

Metro, rail services to be affected

As part of its security cover, the security forces have decided that the entry and exit gates of 45 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House and Kashmere Gate, have been closed. Earlier, the Delhi Police had requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close 57 stations, but this number was reduced to 45 following an intervention by the Supreme Court.

Further, several trains that were scheduled to arrive between 4 pm and pm at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have reportedly been cancelled. Liquor stores have also been closed in the capital. Further, police are appealing at religious places to maintain law and order.

CJP denied permission

The Delhi Police had earlier denied the CJP to protest at the Jantar Mantar, citing law and order situation. In its letter to CJP's co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the police had said that the protest could lead to a serious law and order situation in Delhi.

"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated, as cited by news agency PTI.

The CJP is protesting against CEC Kumar, who is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the SIR of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.