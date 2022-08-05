International Beer Day 2022: Neitizens rejoice with memes, say 'Friday' just got better

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Beer Day 2022: Netizens react

International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday in August each year. Beer Day falls on August 5th this year. In 2007, Jesse Avshalomov founded the day in Santa Cruz, California. International Beer Day is celebrated to enjoy beer with friends, to honour those who work in the brewing and serving of beer, to celebrate life, and to bring people from all over the world together under the common purpose of beer. On this day, people reunite with their loved ones over mugs of beer. Also, Many restaurants offer free drinks and discounts on this occasion.

Netizens rejoice with funny memes

Beer Day caused a social media frenzy among the Twitterati since their 'Friday just got better' and they couldn't help but tweet about the day. People took to social media to celebrate, wishing their loved ones and sharing about their favourite beers. While some took a humorous jab at the occasion by sharing memes, others shared fond memories about their days with friends. Some also posted facts about the day and beer. Let's look at a few of the tweets.

About Beer

Beer Day is a celebration for all beer lovers. After water and tea, beer ranks as the third most popular drink. It is among the few alcoholic beverages with a long history. It's interesting to note that beer is consumed annually in excess of 50 billion gallons worldwide. It is a beverage that does not require a reason to be sipped. If you haven't seen your loved ones in a long time, here's a reason to toast with a beer, as drinks bring back all the memories.

About the date

From 2007 through 2012, the day was first observed on August 5. After International Beer Day 2012, the founders decided to move the celebration to the first Friday of August after polling the audience. Over the years, the day has gained massive popularity around the world. The day is celebrated across more than 80 nations and six continents.

