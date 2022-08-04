Aquaman star Jason Momoa casually serves drinks on flight, drives internet crazy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIDEOFGYPSIES Jason Momoa was seen serving packaged water to passengers on a flight

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's sweet gesture has won over the internet. Momoa casually served drinks on a flight to the passengers as he fulfilled the duties of a flight attendant with diligence. Momoa's video of handing water bottles to the flight passengers has been going viral on social media with many praising the actor for making the day of those on board. Momoa also shared a video from the time on his Instagram handle and people have flooded the comments section, saying they wished they were on the flight.

Momoa turns attendant on a flight

The Game of Thrones star handed out packaged water bottles to the passengers during a recent flight on Hawaiian Airlines. It was an unbelievable sight for those flying that particular day as they could not have asked for anything else. he was dressed in a black T-shirt and grey blazer and trousers. Soaking in the Hawaiian spirit, Momoa also wore a beaded necklace and also put one behind his ear. he seemed in high spirits as he served drinks to the passengers from a trolley which he pushed on the aisle.

Momoa serves special packaged water to passengers

Momoa served special packaged water to the flight passengers. Mananalu Water is Momoa's brand and it partnered with Hawaiian Airlines. The idea behind the brand is to end single-use plastic. Momoa also shared that he had the idea of the water brand during a flight. Sharing the purpose behind Mananalu Water, Momoa said, "Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet (sic)."

Jason Momoa's upcoming projects

Momoa has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming films Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Fast X. He will also be seen in the unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros Discoveries titled On The Roam. The series will document Momoa as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths - including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes - and making a difference in their industry.

He will also star in the action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!

