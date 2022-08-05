DDLJ Broadway Adaptation: Netizens can't imagine Austin Colby playing Shah Rukh Khan's Raj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Austin Colby playing Shah Rukh Khan's Raj

DDLJ Broadway Adaptation: Netizens weren't convinced about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Broadway adaptation even initially. But, they somehow accepted it. However, when the cast was announced, some cringed a bit more. They cannot imagine anyone else but Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol playing the iconic characters. Actor Austin Colby has been announced to play SRK's Raj in the show.

He took to social media to share the announcement. “A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career," he wrote in the caption.

Twitterati aren't convinced with the casting. They took to social media to share their displeasure. Sample some of these tweets:

Titled, 'Come...Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical', the Broadway musical will be backed by Yash Raj Films. The project will bring Indian and American teams together to paint the tale of love on the broad canvas that theatre is. The production house has roped in music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani to piece together the music of the film while the choreography for the ambitious project will be done by Rob Ashford. Derek McLane will take care of set design.

The musical will be on stage in the Broadway season of 2022 - 2023 with its world premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022. The film which released on October 20 1995, had propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to super stardom.

