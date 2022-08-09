Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding is 'Beyond The Fairytale'; watch documentary teaser video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding pics and videos made their fans believe that fairytales do exist. When photos of Nayanthara walked down the aisle in the crimson red saree as Vignesh Shivan waited for her looking awestruck, surfaced on the Internet, the Internet went to a standstill. Now, their fans will be able to see more of the dreamy wedding with their documentary releasing on OTT platform.

Titled, 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale', the first teaser has glimpses of the bride and groom talking about each other. South superstar Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two month ago. Fans will not only see the dreamy wedding, soon be broadcast on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary but also the couple talking about their journey of finding each other, falling in love, and so much more. Netflix just released the first look teaser of the documentary. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India's official account captioned the video, "A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh's fairytale wedding...BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!" Watch the video here:

On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

