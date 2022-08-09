Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: There's no stopping Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's film is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. After raking in Rs 35 on its opening day, a staggering figure which is more than a week's total box office collections of Bollywood films like Shamshera and Ek Villain, the Kannada film is eyeing to reach the Rs 200 cr mark.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report

The film's positive response from the critics and audiences is being translated at the ticket window too. According to trade reports, Vikrant Rona raked in Rs 3.5 crore on the 11th day of its worldwide release. Even after 10 days, it has refused to bend the knee or fall flat. It is expected that with the same earnings, it will soon cross Rs 200 crore milestone.

However, things will not be easy for Vikrant Rona henceforth. The film will be facing tough competition from big releases like Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer film Raksha Bandhan.

About Vikrant Rona

Apart from the lead stars performances in the film, Vikrant Rona's brilliant VFX have also grabs the audience's attention. 'Vikrant Rona' starring Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari.

The film has been released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It had hit theatres on July 28.

during the trailer lanuch, the film garnered much attention as big names from different industries came together to launch it in different languages. While Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Dhanush launched the Tamil version. Likewise, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep presented the same in Kannada.

Don't miss these:

KBC 14 contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan to give his money back, here's what Big B did next

Jungkook misses BTS members, wonders what they're doing; Kpop star also dances to Suga's song| VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News