Rashmika Mandanna's witty response to reports of her dating Vijay Deverakonda is a winning answer

"Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are dating?" It's a question that fans want an answer to. Things escalated when Vijay appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The host asked him directly. However, Vijay tossed the question saying they're friends. But that didn't seem to satisfy the host or the actor's fans and the impending question kept showing up in front of the South stars.

Recently, Rashmika was asked about it once again. But this tie instead of brushing the topic under the rug, the actress took it heads on. When asked about reports on her dating life, she told Hindustan Times, “Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you.”

“It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words,” she added.

When asked about the ongoing discussions about her and Vijay Deverakonda, she told the website, "I find it very adorable. I have seen these episodes and conversations. I am like ‘aww’. At the same time, I feel it is just a conversation, and it is not like something which you should be married upon. It’s like ‘Okay, this is something that they’re having fun talking about, so go on’.”

The actress doesn't feel the need to deny or confirm her relationship status. she says she can confirm things when it comes to her work, but apart from that she doesn't want to talk about her personal life. Just like Vijay, she said, she won't be speaking about her personal life unless there is a confirmation.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai fulfilling her work commitments and is also shooting for her two upcoming Hindi projects 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while also dubbing for her debut Bollywood film 'Goodbye'. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2 in her kitty along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

