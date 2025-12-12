Delhi woman, two sons die by suicide in Kalkaji as note indicates depression and big financial crisis A tragic case from Delhi's Kalkaji area has emerged where a mother and her two sons died by suicide amid ongoing financial troubles and depression. The bodies were found during a court-ordered eviction process, and a suicide note confirmed their prolonged mental distress.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident from Delhi's Kalkaji area has left the city stunned as three members of the same family died by suicide inside their rented home. As per the information, the deceased included a mother and her two sons. The tragic discovery was made on Thursday afternoon, triggering a wave of disbelief and sorrow across the locality. According to the initial information shared by Delhi Police, the family had been struggling with severe depression for a long time. All three were found hanging when police arrived at the scene, as per officials. "Police received a call at around 2.47 pm. When they reached the house, they found 52-year-old Anuradha Kapoor along with her two sons, 32-year-old Ashish and 27-year-old Chaitanya dead inside the room," they added.

Suicide note recovered from the spot

The incident came to light when a court-appointed team reached the residence to carry out an eviction order. Despite repeated knocks, no one opened the door. The team entered the house using a duplicate key, only to find all three family members dead. Police recovered a suicide note which indicated that the family had been battling depression for a long period, officials said.

Financial troubles deepened their crisis

The Kalkaji neighbourhood was in shock as the news spread rapidly. Preliminary investigation suggests that the family had been going through acute financial distress. Reports say Anuradha and her sons had been struggling to pay rent for months, which eventually led to a court case. Police have transferred the bodies to the AIIMS mortuary under Section 194 of BNSS, and further investigation is underway.

What the investigation revealed so far

Sources revealed that Anuradha's husband had passed away earlier, leaving her to manage the household with her two adult sons. The family was living in a rented accommodation and had not paid rent for a long period. The landlord had approached the court and secured an eviction order. When police arrived to implement the order, they discovered the bodies inside. The sons were reportedly unemployed. Sources also added that the family had faced similar rent issues at previously rented homes as well. The suicide note mentioned depression as the reason behind the decision. Police have ruled out any foul play and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

