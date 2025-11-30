Delhi: Speeding BMW car crushes three sleeping on Vasant Kunj footpath

A high-speed BMW car lost control late Saturday night in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, ramming into three people sleeping on a footpath. The incident unfolded near Ambience Mall, shocking residents and highlighting road safety concerns in the upscale southwest Delhi neighborhood.
Incident details
The out-of-control luxury vehicle plowed into the victims on the footpath, crushing them under its wheels due to excessive speed. Eyewitnesses reported the driver struggled to maintain control before the crash, amplifying the tragedy's horror. Several sustained critical injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.
Driver detained, vehicle from Himachal Pradesh
Police swiftly detained the BMW driver at the spot, initiating a probe into rash driving and negligence. The car bears Himachal Pradesh registration, suggesting it belonged to an out-of-state owner, with investigations underway to verify ownership and the driver's credentials. No alcohol involvement has been confirmed yet, pending medical tests.
The accident occurred directly in front of Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, a busy commercial hub prone to late-night traffic. Local police cordoned off the area, deploying forensics to reconstruct the sequence and ascertain if road conditions contributed. Authorities urge witnesses to come forward as the southwest district probes deepen.