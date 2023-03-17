Norwegian ambassador objects to Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' for factual inaccuracies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEJOHNABRAHAM Poster of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway featuring Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has been receiving appreciation for her latest released movie, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. The film is based on the book 'The Journey of a Mother' written by Sagarika Chakraborty. Sagarika is an NRI whose children were taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services in 2011 because they felt that Sagarika is not a good mother and she is not able to take care of her children well. Sagarika was also proved to be mentally unstable in the whole process.

While the movie is being lauded by fans and industry, The Norwegian Ambassador, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, has objected to the representation of his country's child welfare policies in the recently released film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Hans took to his Twitter and pointed out "factual inaccuracies" and said the story is a 'fictional representation of the case'. He also shared that the cultural differences in the film, which serve as the primary factor in the case, are "completely false."

Sharing a screenshot of an op-ed article on his Twitter that he wrote for a media house, he tweeted: "It incorrectly depicts Norway's belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares."

According to the Indian culture, she feeds her child by the hand, applies a black tika on the cheek or head, and follow other such customs. In the film, it is shown that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed become reasons for taking away the child by the Child Welfare Services of the country.

Right from her debut film, Rani Mukerji has given a new status to women-oriented films. 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Mardaani', 'Hichki', 'Black' or her other films.. Rani as Mrs. Chatterjee gives an amazing performance. The beauty of her performance is that she gets into the character in such a way that she leaves behind the image of a commercial actress or a superstar. 'Mrs Chatterjee...' is now included in Rani's list of powerful characters.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway; showers praises 'My Rani shines'

Also Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Movie Review: Rani Mukerji is back with a bang; impresses as a feisty mother

Latest Bollywood News