New poster of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu revealed, actor says film represents strength, bravery and love

Image Source : INSTAGRM/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Poster of Ram Setu featuring Akshay Kumar

A new poster of Akshay Kumar from the upcoming film Ram Setu was released by the makers today. Directed by Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden fame Abhishek Sharma, the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Talking about Akshay's character in the film, Sharma has earlier revealed that the actor will be seen in a new avatar in the film. He plays an archaeologist and his look and character are inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field.

Led by superstar Akshay Kumar the film features Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video will be co-producing Ram Setu alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

Talking about the film, Akshay said, “The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world.”

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, added, “In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply intertwined. They form the nerve system of our nation and have always given us the foundation for great, epic storytelling. Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries.”

Apparently, the actor has sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to shoot the film in Ayodhya. As per reports, Akshay will be heading to Ayodhya soon for the mahurat shot of his upcoming film "Ram Setu". He will reach Ayodhya on March 18 along with the film's director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.