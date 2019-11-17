Box Office Collection Day 2: 'Marjaavaan' & 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' witness a jump in the footfall

Siddharth Malhotra-Ritesh Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan'​ and Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Athiya Shetty starrer 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' locked horns at the box office. Both movies released on the 15th of November and scored decent numbers. Marjaavaan​ scored a good 7 crores on its day 1 whereas Motichoor secured approximately 4 crores at the box office. It is being predicted that the movies would've picked up over the weekend.

#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

According to media reports, Marjaavaan​ collected around 8.50 crores on its second day. Trade analysts have predicted an increase in its earnings because of the weekend.

Other than Siddharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh, Marjaavan features Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Kishan in important roles. Despite poor reviews received by the critics, the movie has been performing well at the box office.

On the other hand, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'- which is based on the lives of middle-class small-town families minted approximately 5 crores on Saturday. The movie is expected to continue its run at the box office. This is the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui​ and Athiya Shetty have come together for a movie.

Siddharth Malhotra hasn't had a big success for a few years now. Speaking of "Marjaavaan", he said: "You have to move forward with every release and you shouldn't think much about your past release, whether it was a success or a failure. I think every Friday comes with new energy, a different script and a different story."

According to the movie review by IANS, with 'Marjaavaan', Milap Zaveri has just served a very messed-up tribute to the Bollywood entertainers of yore. "Come to think, that does not really work as ideal endorsement of the now-defunct masala genre for GenNow viewers," it adds.

