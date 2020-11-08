Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHILADIVINODBONDARE Laxmii: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Time, Trailer, all about Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, all the 'filmy keedas' have been eagerly waiting for the release of a Bollywood blockbuster but due to the shutdown of cinema halls, the same could not happen. However, the wait is now over is Akshay Kumar is back with a bang as his horror-comedy 'Laxmii' is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. With just a day left for the release of the film, the fans went all gaga and started trending hashtag #LaxmiiKalAaRahiHai on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars not just Khiladi Kumar but also Kiara Advani in the lead role. It happens to be the official remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana.

The makers earlier received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the original name of the film 'Laxmmi Bomb' was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments. This is the reason why it was renamed Laxmii, following the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Are you excited about the much-awaited Bollywood entertainer? Without further-a-do, let's have a look at everything from trailer, cast, songs to release time and promotions.

When is Laxmii Release Date?

Laxmii is releasing on November 9, 2020.

What is Laxmii release time?

It is expected that Laxmii will release at around 6 AM local time in India.

Where to watch Laxmii movie?

You can watch Laxmii online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Who is the Director of Laxmii?

Laxmii is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Who are the producers of Laxmii movie?

Laxmii is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

What is the star cast of Laxmii movie?

Laxmii movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Aryan Preet, Manu Rishi Chadha, Babu Antony among others

Who are the Music Directors of Laxmii movie?

The music directors are-- Amar Mohile, Tanishk Bagchi.

How Can I See Laxmii Movie Trailer?

The trailer of Laxmii can be watched online on YouTube. Have a look:

