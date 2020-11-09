Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna trolled ahead Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' release; her 'bombshell' reply will win you over

Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is one such woman who is known for her witty replies be it on chat shows or on social media. Yet again a similar incident happened when Mrs. Funnybones showed off her skills by shutting down trolls. It all happened when a user trolled her ahead of the release of her actor-husband Akshay Kumar's film 'Laxmii' on Disney Plus Hotstar. The troll replaced the actor's face from the poster of the film and replaced it with that of Twinkle. As soon as Twinkle saw it, she took to Instagram to share her new avatar in blue skin and red bindi and gave it back to the troller in style.

Alongside the picture she shared, Twinkle wrote, "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. Crop rather than repost-you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell."

Referring to how some people have been trolling Akshay and boycotting 'Laxmii,' Twinkle in her latest column for the Times Of India wrote, "The trolls have been after the man of the house's Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb.

Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me."

Well, coming back to the upcoming film 'Laxmii, it is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in lead. For those unversed, the movie happens to be the official remake of 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and is a story about a man who gets possessed by ghost of a transgender.

