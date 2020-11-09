Monday, November 09, 2020
     
Laxmii Movie Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy 'Laxmii' is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today at 7.05 PM. The much-awaited film directed by Raghava Lawrence is the remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana and revolves around a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Are you excited for its release? Catch each and every update related to the flick here.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2020 15:04 IST
Earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb,' the Raghava Lawrence directorial 'Laxmii' is all set to hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar today at 7:05 pm. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, the horror-comedy is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film happens to be the remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana and is a story of a man whose body gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender. The film also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. The original name of the film was changed after the makers received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena who claimed that the title was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi. Well now, after much wait, the date is finally here when the fans will witness the release of the Bollywood entertainer.

If you are one of those who don't want to miss any detail related to Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, catch the LIVE updates here:

 

 

 

  • Nov 09, 2020 3:02 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Don't miss Laxmii trailer. Watch it here!

  • Nov 09, 2020 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ekta Kapoor's special note for brother Tusshar Kapoor

    Taking to Instagram, Ekta wrote, "A journey worth applauding! U have done it on ur own ! Took u seven years but so happy n proud that today u r a producer on ur own merit n choices ...that too with a superstar ! HIMMATE MARDA MADDADE KHUDDA ! Best wishes for ur movie JAI MATA DI!"

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    This song is a treat for all Shiva bhakhts!

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Transgender rights activist Laxminarayan Tripathi also praised the trailer. What about you?

     

     

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Watch the song 'Burj Khalifa' here

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Fans gone crazy over Burj Khalifa!

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    READ MORE: Twinkle Khanna trolled ahead Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' release; her 'bombshell' reply will win you over

     

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Laxmii not to release in theatres

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's latest tweet read, "NO THEATRICAL RELEASE IN #INDIA. There was talk that #Laxmii might release at single screens in #India. Not true. It's a direct-to-digital release in #India. #Laxmii will release in cinemas in select overseas markets. Shows have commenced in #Australia, #NZ, #Fiji."

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sharad Kelkar tweeted, "The D-Day is here! The Queen is all set to conquer your hearts with her atrangi avatar! Watch #Laxmii streaming from 7.05 pm today only on @DisneyPlusHS."

     

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Can you match this man's energy?

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Akshay Kumar promoted the film by posting a photo that shows him wearing a red bindi on the forehead. The actor had used a filter on social media to render the effect. In a black and white photograph he posted on his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts, Akshay sports a big red bindi. "Maine toh laga li hai pyaar aur samanta ki Laal Bindi (I have worn the red bindi as a mark of love and equality). Now it's your turn to join me using 'Ab Hamari Baari Hai' filter on Instagram as a symbol of love and acceptance for the third gender!"

     

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    After a long duration, Akshay Kumara and Kiara Advani walked the red carpet for the premiere of Laxmii. 

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A shout out from the actor himself!

    Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video for his fans and wrote alongside, "It's showtime! #Laxmii is coming to grace your home with her presence today at 7:05 pm only on @disneyplushotstarvip! #LaxmiiStreamingToday."

  • Nov 09, 2020 2:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Read about-- Laxmii: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Time, Trailer, all about Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer

     

