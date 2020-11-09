Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Laxmii Movie Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today

Earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb,' the Raghava Lawrence directorial 'Laxmii' is all set to hit the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar today at 7:05 pm. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, the horror-comedy is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film happens to be the remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana and is a story of a man whose body gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender. The film also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. The original name of the film was changed after the makers received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena who claimed that the title was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi. Well now, after much wait, the date is finally here when the fans will witness the release of the Bollywood entertainer.

If you are one of those who don't want to miss any detail related to Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, catch the LIVE updates here:

