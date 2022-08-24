Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan film, Raksha Bandhan see biggest drop in second week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ACTRESSSOUTH Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's latest film and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan saw their biggest drop yet. The films couldn't even earn a cr post the holiday season was over. The Bollywood films' fate didn't shine and the numbers at the ticket window looked awful as the films continues to run at cinema halls.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha saw a huge drop again post the Janmashtami period as it collected only 50 lakhs nett on Monday. The drop on Monday puts the film with little chance of reaching 60 crore nett. The second week is looking to be 6.25 crore nett which is awful for a big film and that too with many holidays for Janmashtami," a report in Box Office India stated.

Meanwhile, troubles seem to mount again for Laal Singh Chaddha even after its release. As 'Boycott' trend for the film dies down, it has landed itself into troubled waters again. A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against movies Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing the differently abled.

Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner following the complaint. However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu, Central Board of Film Certification and the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that both films violate sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 by allegedly making demeaning remarks against the people with disabilities.

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

"Raksha Bandhan is following a similar trend to Lal Singh Chaddha and also saw a big drop on its second Monday. The film only collected 40 lakhs nett on its second Monday and took its total to 42 crore nett. This film will do a second week of 5.25-5.50 crore nett which is again awful and it is struggling for 45 crore nett lifetime," the report added.

All eyes are on the box office as Liger is releasing this week. Will Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Bollywood film turn out to be different?

Don't miss these:

BTS V's girlfriend is BLACKPINK's Jennie? Kpop stars spark dating rumours again after THIS viral pic ​

Karan Singh Grover didn't hold back as he showers mom-to-be Bipasha Basu with love, see new pic

Sonam Kapoor will raise her child in London or Mumbai? Here's what Bollywood actress has to say

Latest Bollywood News