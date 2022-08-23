Sonam Kapoor will raise her child in London or Mumbai? Here's what Bollywood actress has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja recently announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Sonam took to Instagram, where she made the announcement of the arrival of her first bundle of joy. She wrote: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

In the final stretch of her surprisingly low-key pregnancy, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who welcomed a baby boy on August 20, got together with journalist and newly-minted mother Faye DSouza to trace the last nine months of her life and reflect on the future.

On her baby being a pandemic baby or a planned one, Kapoor tells Vogue India, "We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand's (Ahuja) parents' home at the beginning of the pandemic and we just decided that the timing was right because we didn't understand the severity of Covid. We went into lockdown soon after and things just kept getting graver, so we decided to wait. I remember doing the interview for Vogue India's June 2021 issue in April and when my birthday came around in June, I told Anand, "This is it, I don't think we can wait anymore." We'd already done all my check-ups with multiple doctors in Mumbai and London and everything looked fine, so we decided to go for it."

Sonam Kapoor got candid regarding her career post-baby and shared, "I always was a little picky. I'm not really in the rat race, I'm just doing my own thing. I don't think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn't choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it's a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely."

"To be honest, I haven't decided whether I'm going to school our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India. I'm a proper Bombay girl. There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," This is what fashion mogul Sonam tells the glossy about raising her child in public.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022.

