Karan Singh Grover didn't hold back as he showers mom-to-be Bipasha Basu with love, see new pic

Karan Singh Grover is all set to embrace fatherhood and the popular actor is so grateful to his wife Bipasha Basu. The couple announced their pregnancy last week with a sweet note. Now, Karan has shared another photo and expressed what he's going through at the moment as he enters into a new phase of his life. He penned a lengthy note saying everything is new but somehow it seems familiar to him because he has dreamed of being a father for a long time. The actor also wrote that he was extremely happy to learn about their pregnancy and wished to be a better version of himself in the coming time.

Karan wrote, "It's a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar...not familiar like I've done this before but more like I've felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream-like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven't brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy."

He added, "When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one...a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn't really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn't fully understand it and definitely wasn't something I could control. It's been the exact same feeling every minute of every day since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite, unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her...it's just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don't talk about this all the time?"

"I feel myself constantly changing, constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I'm constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it's all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words," concluded Karan.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

