Brahmastra Part 2 to have Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor in the same film?

Even before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part 1' has hit the screens, the second installment of the film is making a buzz with the rumour that star couple Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone would headline the cast, along with the Part 1 pair. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said: "No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each have integral parts.

"As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other."

The source according to the portal added that "filmmaker Ayan Mukherji is making a big ticket franchise that will be interlinked and actors will be seen playing cameos at the end of the film, just like we see in Marvel movies".

'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Recently, Ayan Mukerji made a nationalist pitch in his 'Brahmastra' back story video. He shared the inspirations behind the film in a special video shared by the film's makers. In the video, Ayan shares that the seeds of 'Brahmastra' were sown in his subconscious since his childhood and how his father always used to tell him mythological stories. He opines that every Indian gets influenced by the Indian philosophies in some or the other form.

When he stepped into the teen years, Ayan was introduced to the world of western fantasy stories like 'Lord Of the Rings' and 'Harry Potter' and later as a young filmmaker he explored how the western cinema was extensively using technology to establish big-screen spectacles.

When he sat down to make 'Brahmastra', the shade of all these influences came together and gave birth to the original story of 'Brahmastra'. The director, who has earlier helmed films like 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', is proud of his labour of love that 'Brahmastra' is.

'Brahmastra' is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse.

It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.

The film is set to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

