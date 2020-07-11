Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut begins prepping up for Dhaakad, see pic

Kangana Ranaut is ready to take on the big screen once again, and that too, in a new avatar with Dhaakad. Now, the Queen actress has started preparing for the film amid the new normal. A tweet from Kangana Ranaut’s team (@KanganaTeam) read, “It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut @RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad”

Touted to be an action entertainer, the film will feature many high-octane sequences. And for the same, the makers have met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for training Kangana in Gun Fu; which is a mix of martial arts and gun sequence.

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a press statement, “The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film.”

Director Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra and the screenplay has been written by Ritesh Shah. Dhaakad has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Kangana, in an earlier statement, had said that Dhaakad will prove to be a turning point for Indian cinema: “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage