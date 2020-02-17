Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl gets a new release date

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl will now hit the theatres on April 24

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the new release date for Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. The film which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13 will now make it to theatres on April 24. Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl is a biopic of India's first combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was part of operations during the Kargil war of 1999. Sharing a poster with the fans, Karan Johar wrote, "Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl is ready to take off on 24th April 2020!".

Janhvi Kapoor had wrapped the shoot for the film in December last year. Sharing a picture from her last of the shoot, Janhvi wrote, "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that'll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma (director) - like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it."

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the sequel of the 2008 release Dostana. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya.