Image Source : TWITTER Indoo Ki Jawani first look: Kiara Advani is all smiles

Kiara Advani is all set to wow the audience with her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The first look of the film is now out and, the Kabir Singh actress will surely win you over with her cute smile.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Indoo Ki Jawani first look with a caption that read, "#IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release".

#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Ov9JzwLlWM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

Earlier, Kiara Advani shared her excitement on being a part of the film." #IndooKiJawani - My first In and As So so so excited!!! here’s to #GirlPower Going to need all your love and support for this one".

Indoo Ki Jawani went on the floors in Lucknow and stars Aditya Seal as the male lead. Aditya was last seen as the second male lead in Student of the Year 2. He has featured in few more films including Tum Bin 2 and Namaste England. The film is being made under the banner of T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples and is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.

