Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha FIRST look: Makers release actor's raw and rusty avatar on birthday

As promised, the makers of Vikram Vedha have released the first look of Hrithik Roshan from the film. Released on the actor's birthday, Hrithik is sen in an intense avatar with a raw and rusty look. As Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Monday, the makers of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' made it ultra special by unveiling his first look from the movie.

"Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022. #VedhaFirstLook #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #hrithikroshan." shared the makers of the film.

Hrithik too shared the post on his verified Instagram account and captioned it as 'Vedha'.

The movie is directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and also stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, reports variety.com. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

In March 2018, director duo Pushkar–Gayathri announced that they would be directing the Tamil film's Hindi remake. A year later, In August 2019, it was confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will star as the police officer, the role essayed by R Madhavan as Vikram and Aamir Khan will be seen as the gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi (Vedha) in the Tamil original. Radhika Apte has been signed to reprise the role of Shraddha Srinath

'Vikram Vedha' is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.