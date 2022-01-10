Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Action-packed films make 2022 blockbuster for Bollywood's Greek God

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Chiselled physique, Greek God looks and flawless dance moves, birthday boy Hrithik Roshan needs only a brief introduction to get fans swooning over him. It's been over two years since Bollywood's Greek God appeared on the celluloid. His ardent fans have been patiently waiting to witness his next blockbuster performance on the silver screen. Seems like their wishes will be soon granted (only if COVID doesn't play spoilsport, again).

Things are going to get more exciting as the first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' will be released today. 'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name that was released in 2017. While the original action-thriller starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the Hindi version will see Hrithik Roshan going against Saif Ali Khan, hammer and tongs.

Reeling under the twin effect of the pandemic and OTT influx, Hrithik Roshan is pulling all stops with mega-budget announcements, to woo fans back to the halls.

After 'Vikram Vedha', the fan favourite actor will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their maiden outing 'Fighter'. Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, the film will present a homage to the sacrifice and fortitude of our country's armed forces and the servicemen. The film is being helmed by Hrithik's 'War' director Sidharth Anand who also makes his debut as a producer with the film. Joining the duo is Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik has more in store. He will also be masking up again for "Krrish 4". The hit franchise began in 2003 with "Koi... Mil Gaya", followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013).

"Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday," the actor's dad and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had tweeted in 2018. The film was set for a Christmas 2020 release, however, there have been no new updates yet. But we know it is on the cards.

With a dependable line-up like this, the actor seems all set to charm the audience. Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday!