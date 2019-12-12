Image Source : TWITTER Govind Namdev to play cop in Salman Khan's Radhe

Actor Govind Namdev, who is mostly known for his villainous roles in films like "Bandit Queen", "Satya", "Prem Granth" and "Virasat", has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming "Radhe", starring superstar Salman Khan. "I'm playing the role of a cop, a DIG. I'll be working with Salman after a long gap. I worked with him in 'Wanted' before this. It was really amazing experience to work with him again, and we both really have a few impactful scenes. He is also doing a very significant job," Namdev said.

Meanwhile, actor Gautam Gulati has also joined the film and said he is "fortunate" to work with the superstar in the forthcoming film. The former Bigg Boss winner, who has previously featured in films like "Azhar" and "Behen Hogi Teri", said it is too early to talk about his role but is blessed to be guided by Salman, who also hosts the reality TV show.

"I am fortunate and blessed that I am a part of his film and the great thing is he is concerned about my work and guiding me. I am just shocked with happiness and joy because I never expected this coming my way," the Bigg Boss 8 winner said in an earlier interview.

"Radhe" is Prabhudheva.

"This is the third time I'm working with director Prabhudeva, after 'Wanted' and 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. It has been a great experience working with him," Namdev added.

"Radhe" is scheduled to release in 2020.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page