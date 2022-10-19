Doctor G Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film witnesses poor business on weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Doctor G movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana

Doctor G Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film Doctor G witnessed a decent weekend 1 box office collection. However, as the new week has set in, the movie is really struggling at the ticket window. Riding on positive word of mouth, the Bollywood feature has seen footfalls in the national multiplex chains but that alone will not help it in doing good business. With opposition from the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara, it is expected that Doctor G will be facing a tough time ahead.

Kantara challenging Doctor G's business

Going the trend, the week one collections of Doctor G are expected to be in the range of Rs 19-20 crore. Kantara has been proving a good competitor for the Bollywood release at the ticket window and even its ticket prices have been lowered. As the business of Kantara grows, more and more audiences will gravitate towards the regional release which has grabbed attention nationwide for its storytelling and direction. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the reduction in ticket prices of Kantara has boosted its business. Doctor G is set to be challenged in a major way in the coming days. On Monday, the movie collected Rs 1.50 crore and on Tuesday the business was in the same range.

Read: Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal revealed their experience for song 'Hypnotize'

Doctor G to crash before Diwali?

On October 20, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's much-awaited film Black Adam is hitting the cinema halls. Multiplex audiences will be heading to watch the superhero fare and this would mean that Doctor G will witness lesser footfalls. On October 25, a day after Diwali, two Bollywood biggies- Ram Setu and Thank God- are releasing and Doctor G is expected to get wiped out in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Doctor G will be available for streaming on Netflix. after its theatrical run is over.

About Doctor G movie

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, Doctor G marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. In the movie, Dr Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) reluctantly becomes part of the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal. He takes it up, but soon finds himself caught in a series of hilarious situations and incidents.

Read: Sunny Deol Net Worth: Film fees, luxurious houses, fancy cars & brand endorsements| Birthday Special

Latest Bollywood News