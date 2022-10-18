Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal revealed their experience for song 'Hypnotize, latter says 'We had a blast...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JASMINBHASIN2806 Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal's Instagram Post

The talented Punjabi singer, Gippy Grewal and television's favorite Jasmin Bhasin, will be seen sharing screen space in the Punjabi romantic film 'Honeymoon'. The duo shared their experience of shooting the song 'Hypnotize' from the movie and also revealed how it was to shoot for the dance number sung by Gippy along with Shipra Goyal. 'Honeymoon' is a romantic comedy-drama which is directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.

Gippy praised the music composers B Praak and Jaani. He said, "Jaani and B Praak has delivered another fun Punjabi song that people are going to love. The experience shooting it was amazing and we hope people enjoy it." Jasmin, who rose to fame with 'Bigg Boss 14' says shooting for the song in London in an open-top bus was great fun. She is also known for her role as Twinkle Taneja in the TV series 'Tashan-e-Ishq', and Nayantara in 'Naagin 4'.

"We had a blast filming 'Hypnotize' at some amazing locations in London, especially on an open-top bus. It felt like one big party," she added. Known for his songs such as 'Titliyaan', 'Filhaal' and many more, he also talks about the song and says that it can be heard at any time. Jaani shared, 'Hypnotize' is a fun, upbeat track that's easy to listen to with a chilled-out vibe. It's a song you can listen to at any time of the day." On the other hand, B Praak, who made his debut as a singer with 'Mann Bharrya', also composed tracks such as 'Qismat', 'Naah', and others. The singer said that he is often known for his romantic track but 'Hypnotize' was altogether a different experience.

"People often associate me with soft romantic songs so 'Hypnotize' was a really different experience for me. Audiences will hear a different style to my vocals and I hope they enjoy it as much as they enjoy my other songs," he concludes. Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer 'Honeymoon' is all set to release on October 25. The song 'Hypnotize' is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Also Read: BTS Jin announces solo song ‘The Astronaut’ ahead of military enlistment: Know release date, time

Also Read: Ranveer Singh accused of driving luxurious Aston Martin with expired registration? Here's the truth

Latest Entertainment News