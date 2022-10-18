BTS Jin announces solo song ‘The Astronaut’ ahead of military enlistment: Know release date, time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISUALKING_JIN/OJIN.12.04 BTS Jin with Coldplay

BTS Jin's first solo single after the superstar Kpop band announced hiatus in June this year is set to arrive. On Tuesday, the management company handling BTS, BigHit announced that Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' would be released on October 28 at 1 PM KST. They also unveiled an epic logo trailer for his upcoming single. The development came after BigHit recently confirmed that Jin, the oldest member in BTS, will be the first to enlist for military service while the other members will join as and when they are asked. For the unversed, the seven-member K-pop band BTS will serve in the South Korean military. Soon after the announcement, elated BTS Army showered love on Jin and expressed their excitement on his first single.

The official statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, “The Astronaut,” will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope “The Astronaut” can be a gift to all of you. We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin.

Pre-order date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 (KST). Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022 (KST), Thank you."

During BTS’ performance at World Expo 2030 Busan concert, Jin announced the news of his solo outing, which left fans excited. Soon after he broke the news, reports suggested that he will be collaborating with the British rock band, Coldplay for his first single album. At the concert, he revealed that after Jhope, Jin will be coming up with a single in collaboration with 'someone I admired for a long time.' Jin said,

"I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," he said.

BTS Military Service

South Korean boyband BTS has confirmed that the septet -- Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung will serve their duration in the mandatory South Korean military service. Starting with Jin, who turns 30 in December, all BTS members will be fulfilling the mandate. Owing to their popularity and cultural influence, mandatory military service for BTS has long been a major debate in South Korea.

After enlisting, Jin and other BTS members will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties, according to officials at the Military Manpower Administration, who stressed that the singers would go under the same process as other South Korean men. ALSO READ: BTS military service EXPLAINED: Combat training, duties and what more will K-pop stars do in 2 yrs

