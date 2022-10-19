Sunny Deol Net Worth: Film fees, luxurious houses, fancy cars & brand endorsements| Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol Net Worth: One of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema, Sunny Deol has given Bollywood some of the most iconic films and dialogues. Even if you haven't watched films like Damini, one who's familiar with Bollywood must have heard, "Tarik pe tarik" and "Ye dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padta hai to insaan uthta nahi, uthh jaata hai." Such has been the impact of Sunny Deol, with a career spanning close to four decades, the actor has seen the highs and lows closely.

On Sunny Deol's birthday, let's take a look at the net worth of the Bollywood star:

Sunny Deol's family and inheritance

Coming from a popular film family, Sunny Deol is the son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur. He was born on 19 October 1956, in the village of Sahnewal in Punjab in a Punjabi Jat family. He has three siblings. Younger brother Bobby Deol and sisters Vijayta and Ajeeta. Bollywood superstar Hema Malini is his step-mother which makes actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol his half-sisters. Abhay Deol, his cousin is also an actor.

Sunny Deol Net worth 2022

Sunny Deol, is an Indian film actor, producer and actor. He has also forayed into politics and is currently a member of parliament from Gurdaspur of Punjab State.

As per reports, the total net worth of Sunny Deol is estimated to be in the range of 12-16 Million USD, which in Indian currency is close to Rs 120 Crore. Brand endorsement and movies are said to be his main source of income. Sunny Deol is one of the few actors who have stayed away from controversies.

He has a production house called “Winner Films” and "Vijayta Films". The latter has been behind the production of films like Betaab, Ghayal, Dillagi and Socha Na Tha among others.

Assets owned by Sunny Deol

Luxurious Houses and properties: Sunny Deol lives in an extravagant and lavish bungalow in Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai. Reportedly, the estimated real estate property is worth Rs 6 Crore. Not only this but he also owns a number of properties in the country.

Not just bungalows, but Sunny also owns agricultural land and non- agricultural land in addition to a complex in Mumbai which totals Rs 21 Crore net value. Other than this, he has ancestral properties in his hometown Punjab as well as real estate in England.

As per reports, the actor declared a liability of Rs 51.79 cr to the government which included his GST dues as well.

Fancy Cars: Sunny is the owner of some of the most luxurious cars in India. It is reported that the Bollywood actor has Range Rover and Audi A8 among others in his garage.

Sunny Deol film fee

While the figures are not officially released, it is believed that the average movie remuneration of the actor is close to Rs 6 crore. For his films, Sunny Deol charges 5-6 Crore per movie plus a share in the profit.

Sunny Deol brand endorsements

The Bollywood superstar is expected to charge Rs 2 Crore for brand endorsement. Some popular brands that he has endorsed are Lux Cozi, BKT Tires and Form Tract Tractors.

Sunny Deol's upcoming films

Last seen in the critically acclaimed film Chup, Sunny looks forward to an array of films like 'Baap', 'Sooriya', 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'.

