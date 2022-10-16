Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana will be high expectations for his latest Bollywood release Doctor G. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself in doing socially relevant films, has been coming off two flops at the box office (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek) and all eyes will be on how Doctor G performs. The movie was released on October 14 alongside Code name Tiranga and Hindi dubbed version of Kannada film Kantara. Doctor G has not been facing much competition from either releases and will be hoping to win the audience's favour.

Doctor G's business sees growth on Saturday

There was not much pre-release buzz around the release of Doctor G. The promotions were muted. Despite the limited talk ahead of release, the movie did opening day colleaction of Rs 3.87 crore. The movie has been appealing to multiplex audiences but the mass circuits have been performing poorly, opined trade analyst Taran Adrash. With good growth on Saturday and Sunday, Doctor G is looking at a respectable number for the opening weekend. On Saturday, the business was in the range of Rs 5-5.25 crore with a 30-40 percent growth. The two-day business for the film will be around Rs 8.50 crore, claimed a report in Box Office India.

Doctor G gets good reviews

Meanwhile, Doctor G's business will be seeing some boost due to good reviews and positive word-of-mouth. Those who have seen the film have been praising its storytelling and how the makers have handled the subject. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix. If you are a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana's films, do not miss out on Doctor G and head to the nearest cinema hall right away.

About Doctor G film

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. In the movie, Dr Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) reluctantly becomes part of the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal. He takes it up, but soon finds himself caught in a series of hilarious situations and incidents.

