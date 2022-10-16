Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film had low pre-release buzz but with positive word-of-mouth, it has seen a decent opening and the numbers grew on Day 2.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2022 7:58 IST
Doctor G
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana will be high expectations for his latest  Bollywood release Doctor G. The actor, who has carved a niche for himself in doing socially relevant films, has been coming off two flops at the box office (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek) and all eyes will be on how Doctor G performs. The movie was released on October 14 alongside Code name Tiranga and Hindi dubbed version of Kannada film Kantara. Doctor G has not been facing much competition from either releases and will be hoping to win the audience's favour. 

Doctor G's business sees growth on Saturday 

There was not much pre-release buzz around the release of Doctor G. The promotions were muted. Despite the limited talk ahead of release, the movie did opening day colleaction of Rs 3.87 crore. The movie has been appealing to multiplex audiences but the mass circuits have been performing poorly, opined trade analyst Taran Adrash. With good growth on Saturday and Sunday, Doctor G is looking at a respectable number for the opening weekend. On Saturday, the business was in the range of Rs  5-5.25 crore with a 30-40 percent growth. The two-day business for the film will be around Rs  8.50 crore, claimed a report in Box Office India. 

Read: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Another regional film creates wave in Northern region

Doctor G gets good reviews

Meanwhile, Doctor G's business will be seeing some boost due to good reviews and positive word-of-mouth. Those who have seen the film have been praising its storytelling and how the makers have handled the subject. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix. If you are a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana's films, do not miss out on Doctor G and head to the nearest cinema hall right away. 

Related Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana gets cutest birthday wish from wife Tahira, filmmaker says 'Kamaal insaan ho'

Ayushmann Khurrana gets cutest birthday wish from wife Tahira, filmmaker says 'Kamaal insaan ho'

Doctor G: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

Doctor G: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

Ayushmann Khurrana takes help from Kishore Kumar's song for Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana takes help from Kishore Kumar's song for Dream Girl 2

 

About Doctor G film 

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. In the movie, Dr Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) reluctantly becomes part of the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal. He takes it up, but soon finds himself caught in a series of hilarious situations and incidents.

Read: After Tiger 3, Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' postponed, to release on Eid 2023

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News