Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Another regional film creates wave in Northern region

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: After making noise in the domestic market, Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara's Hindi dubbed version has been released on October 14. The movie saw a decent business of Rs 1.27 crore on opening day and now, on Saturday, the collections saw a jump of 130-140 percent. The numbers are low but have set the tone for decent business in the first weekend. All eyes will be on how the movie performs in the coming days and how the latest Bollywood movies Doctor G and Code Name Tiranga fare in front of the regional release.

The leading region for Kantara for the Hindi dubbed version has been Maharashtra. The rest of the Northern circuits have been low. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film picked up pace in the evening. On Day 2, the business grew in good margins and the numbers were in the range of Rs 2.25-2.50 crore. The two-day business for the film will be around Rs 3.25-3.50 as per a report in Box Office India. It is important for Kantara to do good numbers on Sunday for a respectable first-weekend collection.

On Day 1, Kantara Hindi version has done exceedingly well as compared with Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga. The Bollywood release collected Rs 15 lakh on Day 1 and the poor numbers hold very little hope for the future. Kantara, meanwhile, saw a decent release on 1200 screens outside the domestic market and Mumbai region is leading its business. However, Delhi, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan will struggle for numbers and not much is expected from these regions.

Kantara is backed by the makers of KGF and KGF 2, Hombale Productions. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishab Shetty as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The movie's cinematography and sound design have received immense praise from the watchers. Meanwhile, actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced that he will soon release the Malayalam version of Kantara in Kerala through his banner Prithviraj Productions.

