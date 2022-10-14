Kantara Hindi Twitter Review: Fans appreciate Rishab Shetty’s action drama, call it 'mindblowing'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @BHARATIYASEEKER Kantara Hindi Twitter Review

Kantara Hindi Twitter Review: With Kannada movie 'Kantara' scoring big at the box office, the film is repeating its success story in other languages too. Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDb with a rating of 9.5 out of 10. The film hit the theatres in Kannada on September 30 and now with positive word of mouth, Kantara was dubbed in Hindi, which was released today (October 14). The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and others.

After hitting the bull's eye at the box office, Kannada movie 'Kantara' is now trending across the country with accolades pouring in from all quarters. Interestingly, the Hindi version of the film has also impressed the audience, and they are going gaga over the film. Reviewing the film a user wrote, "#KantaraHindi: Outstanding 4.5. #Kantara One Of The Best Ever Story, Acting, Cinematography with Rich Culture Pure Masterpiece unique movie, 100% entertainment from start to finish."

Another said, "Hope #KantaraHindi will change the perspective of Indian Film Industry henceforth. #RishabShetty has demonstrated that what Hindu Gods and Hindu way of life can contribute to make our film industry more meaningful and lively. #Bollywood #Kantara"

About Kantara

The action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh was produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. The period-action thriller explores the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. ALSO READ: Prabhas, Dhanush review Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'; movie beats KGF 2 to become highest-rated Indian film

Rishab Shetty's film also stars Murali, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. The film is backed by the makers of KGF and KGF 2 Hombale Productions. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).

