Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh's Instagram live, actor reveals how he wooed her while dating

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh conducted an Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri on Sunday. To the surprise and delight of all his fans, wife Deepika Padukone gatecrashed his Insta session and what followed was loads of revelations. During the fun chat with the Indian footballer, Ranveer discussed everything. From his career to his wooing his lady love. When Chhetri told Ranveer that Deepika has told him that he used to impress her with flowers, the actor told his fans, "yeh hota hai patana".

Talking about those days, Ranveer said, “All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else.”

Chhetri even said that Deepika has told him about his poor badminton skills. The footballer said that the actress had said, “He only gets three points because I respect the fact that he is Prakash Padukone’s son-in-law.” Reacting to this, Ranveer yelled into the distance saying, “Baby! Expose kar rahi hai tu mujhe (You’re exposing me).” At that point, Deepika’s hand appeared in the video giving a thumb’s up.

Deepika even pointed at Ranveer's mathematics. She mentioned that Ranveer was "terrible at math", to which the actor said, "That makes us two. To all the kids who are facing constant pressure of maths, don’t lose hope. It will be great if you do it, but if you can’t it is not the end of the world. You can tomorrow find your passion, you can become Sunil Chhetri.”

During the chat, Deepika wrote, “I love you baby,” and when it ended, she commented, “Well played boys!”

