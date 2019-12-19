Dabangg 3 box office prediction: Salman Khan starrer may earn around Rs 40 crore on opening day

Dabangg 3 Hindi Movie 2019: Box office prediction salman khan film sonakshi sinha opening box office collection Rs 40 crore.

Dabangg 3 box office prediction: The release of a Salman Khan film is not less than a festival for his fans and if that film is overbearing then the mood of madness is something else. This is the reason why a big collection is expected from Dabangg 3 on its opening day. Looking at Salman's record at the box office, trade experts believe that Dabangg 3's opening box office collection could be anything between 35 crore to 40 crore. Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and debuant Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles, has been in the news for its impressive trailer, intriguing posters and of, course for Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan second release this year after Bharat, which released on Eid 2019. The film hit a massive first day opening id Rs 42,30 crore, which is the second biggest opening of the year. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War raised 53.35 crores on the first day.

Also Read: Bhai's biggest fan: Salman Khan's fan buys 150 Dabangg 3 tickets for first show to show his love

Like War, Dabangg 3 is also being released in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil ​​in addition to Hindi. In such a situation, the Dabangg 3 opening is also likely to be huge.

“A Salman Khan film is coming during the festive period of Christmas when the business is up at the Indian box office. It is a hardcore masala entertainer. Makers are releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and are penetrating the south market as well. So, I am expecting a great start to the film at the box office,” trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted as saying to the Indian Express.

Both Dabangg and Dabangg 2 belong to the 100 crore club. While the 2010 release Dabangg earned Rs 138.88 crore, Dabangg 2, a 2012 release, minted Rs 155 crore. With Dabangg 3, the expectations are huge and, besides an explosive first day collection, it is expected that overall Dabangg 3 will hit the Rs 200 crore mark or even more.

Dabangg 3, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi is slated to release on 20th December.