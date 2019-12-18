Bhai's biggest fan: Salman Khan's fan buys 150 Dabangg 3 tickets for first show to show his love

Salman Khan is soon going to be seen as the ferocious Chulbul Pandey on the screen with the release of Dabangg 3 which is slated to happen on December 20. The makers can't keep calm about the same and are these days seen promoting the film through various dialogue promos that are being shared on social media. Not only them, but even fans also can't keep their excitement to watch 'bhai jaan' in the most loved avatar. In the wake of the same, a fan of the actor showed off his swag as he bought multiple tickets for the first day first show of the film.

As per the reports in India Today, a Salman Khan fan named Vijay has booked 150 tickets for Dabangg 3’s first day, first show at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai. He isn't the first one to do so as a crazy fan club of Jammu has a tradition of buying multiple tickets of Salman's films and yet again they have done the same and shared the video. Watch it out for yourself here:

And The Tradition Continues... #SalmanKhanFanclub Jammu (J&K) has Again Booked 100 Tickets For #Dabangg3 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW On #20thDecember! 🔥

Courtesy - Admin --: rohit arora pic.twitter.com/EuQHIFoBkJ — Sαнιℓ Khan (@iBeingSahilkhan) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the actor, as well as others, are these days promoting the film down South. Watch out their videos here:

Talking about the film which is directed by Prabhu Deva, it also features Sonakshi Sinha, South superstar Kiccha Sudip and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles. Watch the trailer here:

