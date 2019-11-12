Image Source : TWITTER Dabangg 3 Awara song: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar will remind you of your first love

The makers of Dabangg 3 recently launched the audio of the title track Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg, Naina Lade, Yu Karke and Munna Badnaam Hua, and have now dropped the audio of a romantic track titled Awara. Composed by Sajid Wajid, written by Danish Sabri and performed by Javed Ali, the song is a ballad that brings back the charm of love with a whole lot of innocence.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared Dabangg 3 Awara song with a caption that said, "Pehle ishq ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Suno Dabangg 3 ka naya gaana, 'Awara'. #AwaraSong".

Salman Khan is back with the third installment of his popular Dabangg series and the fans can't keep calm! Salman is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and his upcoming Dabangg 3 is undeniably the most anticipated film of the year. Leaving no stone unturned to get the buzz around the film reach sky-high, our Sallu Bhai ensured full-on action and drama in the trailer itself, making it hard for us to wait till December.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

