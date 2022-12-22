Cirkus: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh's comedy film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEERSINGH Cirkus movie stars Ranveer Singh in a double role

Ranveer Singh is bringing the perfect family entertainer to the big screens ahead of Christmas. Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, will release in cinema halls on December 23. It is a comedy film with a power-packed ensemble cast. The trailer has hinted that it will be full of witty one-liners, slapstick, situational humour, and insult comedy. If you are looking to head out with the family on the festive weekend, you could watch Cirkus in cinema halls and laugh to your heart's content. Let's find out relevant details about the movie before you head to the movies.

Cirkus release date

Director Rohit Shetty's Cirkus will release on the big screens on December 23.

Cirkus storyline

Starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer and Varun will play double roles in Cirkus.

Who is the director of Cirkus?

Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty, known for Sooryavanshi (2021), Singham and Golmaal series among other hit films.

Cirkus full cast

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Radhika Bangia, Brijendra Kala, Saurabh Gokhale, Ashish Warang, Umakant Patil and Uday Tikekar

Where to book Cirkus movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Cirkus tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers.

Cirkus movie online download in HD

Cirkus can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film and watch it upon its release online.

Cirkus Box Office Prediction

Cirkus brings the hit pairing of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh back on the big screens. The movie is looking to open anywhere in the range of Rs 12-15 crore on December 23.

