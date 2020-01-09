Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak ain't a film to be missed. And, we have five reasons to say so

Five reasons to watch Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on 10 January and ahead of its release, Twitter is divided in two sections. Courtesy, film's leading actress Deepika Padukone's JNU visit. While one faction is promoting Chhapaak, the other one is obviously making #BoycottChhapaak trend. But, here we will give you five reasons which makes Chhapaak a promising film.

The movie based on acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, intends to show the fighter spirit of the survivor after the horrific incident. We know the subject must have been dealt quite sensitively because, Meghna Gulzar, who is among the handful of Bollywood's leading directors.

So, without much ado, read why watching Chhapaak should be in your to-do list this week.

Real-life Story

Chhapaak is inspired by acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal ​

As told earlier, Chhapaak is inspired from the real-life events of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Watching a real story onscreen is a different kind of feeling altogether. There are goosebumps, tears and lump in your throat besides moments of joy. It establishes a better emotional connect. You begin empathising with the characters, understanding their situations and circumstances with a sensitive approach.

Meghna Gulzar

It is the first time Deepika, Vikrant and Meghna are collaborating

Meghna Gulzar is one of those few women filmmakers of Bollywood, who is leading from the forefront. If you see her last two films- Talwar and Raazi, both were poles apart, yet she excelled. Meghna is not a director, who believes in dabbling into a particular genre. Whether it is a crime thriller or espionage drama, Meghna knows her strength lies the story and connect. Hence, she is always successful is striking a chord with her audience. Meghna seems to be adding another feather to her cap with Chhapaak.​

Deglam Deepika

Deepika Padukone is also the producer of Chhapaak

Nowadays, actresses are not scared of shattering the stereotypes related to beauty. After Anushka Sharma in Pari, Deepika Padukone too has ditched makeup to put up prosthetic. It is not the first time, she is experimenting with a character. Whether it is Piku or Bajirao Mastani, Deepika has only raised the bar for herself with her every performance. Deepika is also the producer of Chhapaak. Follwing the footsteps of Anushka and Priyanka Chopra, Deepika too is backing unique subject.

Versatile Vikrant

Vikrant is one of the most promising talents in the industry

Is there anything this man can't do. Girls have been in awe of Mr. charming Vikrant Massey ever since his Balika Vadhu days. Though he is no more active in the television industry, he has made his presence felt strongly in Bollywood and digital space. The versatile and maverick Vikrant is cherry-picking his projects- Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made In Heaven- all are critically acclaimed. He skillfully infuses his characters with believability and that's why he has been the choice of filmmakers.

So far, he has been loved by a certain section of audience and now with Deepika's Chhapaak, he will be reaching a wider audience.

Fresh Pairing

The fresh-pairing of Deepika and Vikrant is must watch

Chhapaak is a tale of triumph over tragedy. The reel-life couple Malti and Amol, love blooms in the time of darkness. Amol is Malti's knight in shining armour. The couple fights for the right and emerges victoriously. If reviews and trailer are anything to go by, Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol have instilled life in their characters. The pairing of Deepika and Vikrant is oven-fresh, making Chhapaak an interesting watch.